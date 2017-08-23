

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose Wednesday after the government said crude oil prices dropped for the eighth consecutive week.



U.S. crude-oil inventories were down 3.3 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration reported. That's in line with yesterday's report from the American Petroleum Institute.



Gasoline supplies fell by 1.2 million barrels.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 47 cents at $48.20 a barrel.



In economic news, the IHS Markit flash manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 52.5 from 53.3 in July, while the services PMI rose to a 28-month high of 56.9, up from 54.7 in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX