WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- The North West Company Inc. ("North West") (TSX: NWC) will host a conference call for its second quarter results on September 7, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. (Central Daylight Time). To access the call, please dial 416-641-6104 or 800-952-5114 with a pass code of 2682693. The conference call will be archived and can be accessed by dialing 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 with a pass code of 9475116 on or before October 23, 2017.

Corporate Profile

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 243 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CAD$1.8 billion.

Contacts:

The North West Company Inc.

Paulina Hiebert

Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary

(204) 934-1756

phiebert@northwest.ca

