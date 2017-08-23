Targovax ASA: Targovax ASA: Abstracts accepted for poster presentation at the ESMO 2017 Congress

Oslo, Norway, 23 August 2017: Targovax ASA ("Targovax" or "the Company"; OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage company focused on developing immuno-oncology therapies to target treatment-resistant solid tumors, today announces that three abstracts been have accepted for poster presentation during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2017 Congress to be held in Madrid, Spain from 8-12 September. The details of the abstracts can be found below.

Poster session: Poster Display session

Abstract title: TG01/GM-CSF and adjuvant gemcitabine in patients with resected RAS-mutant adenocarcinoma of the pancreas

Poster number: 3568

Location: Hall 8

Time: 9 September, 13:15-14:15 CET

Poster session: Poster Display session

Abstract title: ONCOS-102 and pemetrexed/cisplatin in patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma

Poster number: 3564

Location: Hall 8

Time: 9 September, 13:15-14:15 CET

Poster session: Poster Display session

Abstract title: An observational clinical study with RAS peptide vaccine TG01 evaluating immune response, safety and overall survival in patients with non-resectable pancreatic cancer

Poster number: 1703

Location: Hall 8

Time: 10 September, 13:15-14:15 CET

All posters will be on display for the duration of the Congress and ESMO 2017 be published online on the ESMO website at 00:05 CEST on Thursday, 31 August 2017.

In addition, the abstracts will also be published in the ESMO 2017 Congress Abstract Book, a supplement to the official ESMO journal Annals of Oncology.

More information can be found on http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress (http://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2017-Congress).

For further information, please contact:

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations

Phone: +47 922 61 624

Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com (mailto:renate.birkeli@targovax.com)

Media and IR enquires:

Jan Petter Stiff - Crux Advisers (Norway)

Phone: +47 995 13 891

Email: stiff@crux.no (mailto:stiff@crux.no)

Julia Phillips/Simon Conway - FTI Consulting (International)

Phone: +44 20 3727 1000

Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com (mailto:Targovax@fticonsulting.com)

About Targovax

Arming the patient's immune system to fight cancer

Targovax is a clinical stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology therapies to target, primarily, treatment-resistant solid tumors. Immuno-oncology is currently one of the fastest growing therapeutic fields in medicine.

The Company's development pipeline is based on two novel proprietary platforms:

The first platform, ONCOS, uses oncolytic viruses as potential multi-target, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccines. ONCOS exclusively uses an adenovirus that has been engineered to be an immune activator that selectively targets cancer cells. In phase I studies it has demonstrated immune activation at lesional level which was associated with clinical benefit. In an ongoing phase I trial in advanced melanoma we expect important proof of concept data for checkpoint inhibitor refractory patients.

The second, TG, is a target specific, neo-antigen therapeutic cancer vaccine platform that solely targets tumors that express mutated forms of the RAS protein. Mutations to this protein are common in many cancers and are known to drive aggressive disease progression and treatment resistance. There is a high unmet medical need for therapies that are effective against tumors that express these mutations. The TG platform's therapeutic potential stems from its ability to enable a patient's immune system to identify and then destroy tumors bearing any RAS mutations. In early 2017, key proof of concept data for the TG platform from a clinical trial of TG01 in resected pancreatic cancer patients showed encouraging overall survival and will give guidance for the future clinical development of this platform.

Targovax's development pipeline has three novel therapeutic candidates in clinical development covering six indications.

Both platforms are protected by an extensive portfolio of IP and know-how and have the potential to yield multiple product candidates in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, Targovax has other products in early stages of development.

In July 2016, the Company listed its shares on Oslo Axess. In March 2017, the shares moved to Oslo Børs, the main Oslo Stock Exchange.

About ESMO 2017 Congress

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. The ESMO 2017 Congress, in partnership with the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR), will bring cancer researchers and clinicians together to enable collaboration and the exchange of ideas, from the laboratory to the bedside and back. This exciting partnership creates a unique cancer congress in Europe with huge scientific reach and the true potential to improve the lives of cancer patients. The ESMO Congress is the most influential annual meeting for oncology professionals in Europe.

For more information, visit: http://www.esmo.org/ (http://www.esmo.org/).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Targovax ASA via Globenewswire

