CHATSWORTH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Trimax Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce continued distribution and retail sales expansion of its exquisite body care line, Saavy Naturals, in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., a public company trading on the NYSE.

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is currently found in 19 states, mainly west of the Mississippi River. The company operates over 140 retail grocery stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming with approximately 3,000 employees and new stores opening monthly. Products include vitamins, dietary supplements, natural and organic food, organic produce and natural body care products.

Please see Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage:

https://www.naturalgrocers.com

http://investors.naturalgrocers.com/index.php's=45

Saavy Natural's management is excited to announce that new wholesale orders of the Saavy Natural product lines have recently been shipped to stores located in Albuquerque, NM; Spokane, WA; Tyler, TX; Helena, MT and Beaverton, OR. Additional wholesale orders of Saavy Natural's products are currently being processed to be shipped to seven additional cities in Denver & Lafayette, CO; Phoenix & Tucson, AZ; Coeure D'Alene, ID; Ogden, UT and Amarillo, TX by the end of August. The Company expects to eventually see additional orders for all 140 stores over the next several weeks.

"We are thrilled to continue the execution of our plan for expansion for distribution with a company that is a longtime proponent of consumer education regarding health and nutrition. Having Saavy Natural products available to consumers at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is not only an honor to us, but also adds tremendous value to our brand," said Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals Inc. "In addition to the valued relationships we have with our current distributors, we look forward to offering Saavy Naturals in new distribution outlets, both domestically and internationally, in the very near future."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities for Savvy Naturals.

Additional updates will be provided as soon as material events become available.

Saavy Naturals Inc. on Shark Tank:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/puxk9o2psttkxqi/SAAVY-SHARKTANK-2.mov?dl=0

Saavy Naturals Inc. on HSN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm9-NHZA6Vs

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

For more information please visit our website:

http://www.saavynaturals.com

Social Media Links:

http://www.facebook.com/saavynaturals

http://www.instagram.com/Saavynaturals

http://www.twitter.com/saavynaturals

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Trimax Corporation Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "should," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Trimax Corporation Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Trimax Corporation Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:



Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (800) 985-5711

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com



