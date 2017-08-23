Global Epigenetics Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Increasing Use of Epigenetics as a Tool to Understand Development & Disease

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global epigenetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Epigenetics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for personalized medicine. The demand for personalized medicine is increasing and is expected to grow in future with a CAGR of more than 10%. The development of whole genome technology, companion diagnostics, and the growing number of retail clinics are some reasons for its growth.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing prevalence of cancer. Epigenetic mechanisms are essential for the normal development and maintenance of tissue-specific gene expression patterns in mammals. The disruption of epigenetic processes can lead to the malicious transformation of cells and altered gene function. Alteration in the heritable epigenetic marks can result in inappropriate activation or inhibition of various signaling pathways and lead to disease states such as cancer. Cancer is one of the major public health problems globally. It is one of the leading causes of death. It was estimated that in 2012, more than 2% new cancer cases occurred globally.

Key vendors



Abcam

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors



Active Motif

BellBrook Labs

BioVision

Cisbio.com

Diagenode

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



