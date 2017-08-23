Taylor Wessing and Rainbird Join Forces to Raise the Standards of Customer Service in the Legal Industry

LONDON, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International law firm Taylor Wessing uses Rainbird's cognitive reasoning engine to innovate new online legal solutions, win new business, and streamline client service.

To trial the concept, Taylor Wessing and Rainbird created a solution to the challenges posed by the Modern Slavery Act. The legislation dictates that businesses publish a 'slavery and human trafficking statement' for each financial year, and imposes obligations on their supply chain - a step which places pressure on time and resources, and increases margin of error.

Specialists at Taylor Wessing worked with Rainbird to encode their expertise into a knowledge map, which models how customers are affected by different parts of the legislation. This knowledge map is then accessible via a chatbot interface.

Rainbird's cognitive reasoning engine consults directly with customers to assess their individual circumstances and offer fixed-price solutions that match their situation. The result is an automated work pipeline, which allows Taylor Wessing's lawyers to focus on providing higher value services to their clients - making the best possible use of their time and expertise.

Taylor Wessing's customers can now consult with the Rainbird-powered chatbot to assess their level of risk under changes in legislation. The tool provides reliable conclusions to numerous cases at the same time, with a fully auditable rationale for each judgment, so that both customers and lawyers can understand the logic behind the outcome.

Saleh Abukmeil - Senior Manager, Systems at Taylor Wessing explains: "The pace of technological advancements is rapidly changing the face of work. It's imperative to be at the forefront of such change to service clients in the most efficient manner, attract and retain the best talent to our business and lead the way in the legal industry. Rainbird's cognitive reasoning tool has enhanced how we serve our clients, and we look forward to continuing to embed the most 'cutting edge' technology into our business in the future."

About Rainbird

Rainbird is a cognitive reasoning engine that enables companies to automate complex decision-making at scale.

About Taylor Wessing

Taylor Wessing is a leading full-service and forward-thinking international law firm, with 33 global offices, working with clients in the world's most dynamic industries.

