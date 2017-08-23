

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accelerated Pharma Inc. has formally requested SEC to withdraw its initial public offering plans.



'The company requests the withdrawal of the registration statement because the company has decided not to proceed with this underwritten offering,' the SEC document says.



Accelerated Pharma had planned to sell 1.5 million units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and two Series A warrants. The company expected to price the offering between $4 and $6 per share. It had applied to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'ACCP'



