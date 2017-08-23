- Youngjohns held executive leader roles at HP, Callidus Software, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Oracle

- Cites augmented human intelligence as the new frontier in customer experience

Second paragraph, fifth sentence of release dated August 22, 2017, should read: Next week, HPE's majority ownership of the business will be spun off into a new entity called Seattle SpinCo (instead of Yesterday, HPE's majority ownership of the business was spun off into a new entity called Seattle SpinCo).

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005914/en/

Robert Youngjohns joins board of InMoment. (Photo: Business Wire)

The corrected release reads:

GLOBAL TECH LEADER ROBERT YOUNGJOHNS JOINS INMOMENT BOARD

- Youngjohns held executive leader roles at HP, Callidus Software, Sun Microsystems, IBM and Oracle

- Cites augmented human intelligence as the new frontier in customer experience

InMoment, the leader in customer experience (CX) intelligence, today announced that Robert Youngjohns, a software luminary and former EVP, general manager, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Software, has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors.

For more than 30 years, Youngjohns has played pivotal roles across many of the pioneering technologies and organizations that are the foundation of today's high-tech landscape. Most recently, he led HPE's multi-billion dollar software portfolio, which spanned from Big Data and analytics to security and information management. In this role, he established one of the foremost software portfolios that capitalized on the intersection of structured and unstructured information enabling organizations of all sizes to better manage risk and tap into real business value. Prior to leaving HPE, he facilitated its Software Business Segment's nearly $9 billion merger with Micro Focus, creating one of the largest software companies in the world. Next week, HPE's majority ownership of the business will be spun off into a new entity called Seattle SpinCo.

In addition to HPE, Youngjohns was president of Microsoft North America, and served as president and chief executive officer at publicly traded Callidus Software. There, he initiated the transition of the company's traditional on-premises enterprise software model to a SaaS environment. His experience also includes tenures at Sun Microsystems and IBM, where he held a variety of regional and global leadership positions.

Youngjohns currently serves as operating partner at HgCapital, a UK-based private equity firm, and senior advisor with global management consulting firm McKinsey Co. He also serves as a board member for Blueprint, SiteCore and Densify. Youngjohns has a master's degree with honors in physics and philosophy from Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

"I've said for years that software is eating the world, and more recently I've appended that to say that analytics is eating software," said Youngjohns. "Analytics can unleash human potential in a way that's never been possible before. The ability to absorb and decipher vast sets of machine, business and human friendly data, at scale, augments human intelligence and action, enabling organizations to make fundamentally different and better decisions. InMoment's success in amplifying understanding around the customer experience, paired with the company's new CEO who has a strong track record of visionary growth, presents an exciting opportunity for me to contribute as a board member."

"Robert has led transformational change inside some of the most influential technology companies on the planet, and his experience will be a tremendous asset to InMoment in this new position," said the company's CEO Andrew Joiner. "We are deeply honored to welcome him to our board, and can think of no better mentor to support our team in widening the chasm between InMoment and our competitors."

About InMoment

InMoment™ is a cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. InMoment's industry-leading analytics power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), Employee Engagement, and Social Reviews Advocacy solutions. InMoment also provides strategic guidance, support, and related services to more than 350 brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170822005914/en/

Contacts:

InMoment

Lisa Davis, +1 801-230-9399

VP Communications

ldavis@inmoment.com

or

Walker Sands Communications

Sarah Hale, +1 312-241-1471

Account Director

sarah.hale@walkersands.com

cell: +1 815-207-1961