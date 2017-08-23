It would be an understatement to say women face more obstacles than men when it comes to creating startups in a male-dominated tech world. According to the latest data obtained by BizVibe, just 17% of start-ups founders in 2017 were female, and this number is lower when you specifically look for female tech startups. With more women in technology building multimillion-dollar startups and the increasing number of funding from VC's, angel investors, and crowd funders focusing on female-founded startups, the percentage of female founders of tech companies has the potential to rise significantly soon.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005159/en/

Female tech startups (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe is home to more than 7 million companies around the world, including many in the tech industry. In a recent article titled Top 5 Female-Founded Tech Startup Companies, BizVibe identifies the top female tech entrepreneurs and their successful ventures, paving the way for the future. Here are a few of BizVibe's top female-founded technology startups.

Top 5 Female-Founded Tech Startups Disrupting the Market in 2017

5. Levo Co-founded by Caroline Ghosn and Amanda Pouchot, Levo is an international community of like-minded young professionals, role models, and innovating companies. Users can create a free profile to connect with millions of members across thirty different cities. Currently, Levo has more than 9 million members.

4. Revel Systems This startup lists Cinnabon, Shell, and Chobani amongst its customers. Revel's iPad-based point-of-sale system is transforming how brick-and-mortar stores operate. It was co-founded by Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, though both moved on from the company in February 2017. The company's estimated value is now over USD 500 million.

3. Front Led by Mathilde Collin, this startup allows you and your team to collaborate on email responses using a shared inbox. It also offers analytics and reporting features. Front makes communications with customers easier and more effective and enhances collaboration across an organization.

Read the Entire List of Top 5 Female-Founded Tech Startup Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe is home to more than 7 million companies. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real-time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. If you are on the go, don't forget to download the mobile app

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, short list prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in London, Bangalore, and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005159/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Sony Gomes

Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com