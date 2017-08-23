Global Interior Design Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2021: Boosted by the Increase in Demand From APAC

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Interior Design Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global interior design software market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Interior Design Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in demand from APAC. It is expected that there will be an increase in the growth of the construction markets in China and India in the forecast period. The growth will be mainly from the infrastructure sector and buildings such as airports, rail, roads, and bridges. The Indian construction sector will be driven by the growing need for residential buildings in urban areas of the country such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. High-end residential buildings are built by taking the interior design into consideration before the initial plans are drawn. Other countries that will drive the demand for interior design software in APAC is Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is better interior design and decoration. Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. It allows architects to monitor, access, and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With this software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for rebuilding and remodeling. Most of the interior design software includes a comprehensive list of furniture such as doors, windows, and beds and tables of distinctive designs. This helps the designer to get an accurate model of the room. For user's convenience, many vendors offer both free and paid software. For instance, SketchUp by Trimble is available in two versions, namely SketchUp Make (free version) and SketchUp Pro (paid version).
Key vendors
- Autodesk
- Dassault Systemes
- Trimble
Other prominent vendors
- SmartDraw
- Decolabs
- Roomtodo
- Space Designer 3D
- Planner 5D
- Home Hardware Stores
- RoomSketcher
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 06: Geographical Segmentation
Part 07: Key Leading Countries
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dlb475/global_interior
