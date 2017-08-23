Global Interior Design Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2021: Boosted by the Increase in Demand From APAC

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Interior Design Software Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global interior design software market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Interior Design Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in demand from APAC. It is expected that there will be an increase in the growth of the construction markets in China and India in the forecast period. The growth will be mainly from the infrastructure sector and buildings such as airports, rail, roads, and bridges. The Indian construction sector will be driven by the growing need for residential buildings in urban areas of the country such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. High-end residential buildings are built by taking the interior design into consideration before the initial plans are drawn. Other countries that will drive the demand for interior design software in APAC is Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is better interior design and decoration. Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. It allows architects to monitor, access, and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With this software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for rebuilding and remodeling. Most of the interior design software includes a comprehensive list of furniture such as doors, windows, and beds and tables of distinctive designs. This helps the designer to get an accurate model of the room. For user's convenience, many vendors offer both free and paid software. For instance, SketchUp by Trimble is available in two versions, namely SketchUp Make (free version) and SketchUp Pro (paid version).



Key vendors



Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

Trimble



Other prominent vendors



SmartDraw

Decolabs

Roomtodo

Space Designer 3D

Planner 5D

Home Hardware Stores

RoomSketcher



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 06: Geographical Segmentation



Part 07: Key Leading Countries



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



