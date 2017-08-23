Steven Rostovsky - Inspiring the Expansion of Collectible Watch Distribution in North America

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The international trade, distribution and value of collectible watches has soared over the past 10 years with auction houses selling more than USD $100 million respectively per annum and rising. Recent speculation places the total market value at $2 billion, with unprecedented interest in both vintage and new/nearly new timepieces. In 2014, a Patek Phillipe Henry Graves Supercomplication pocket watch sold for a whopping $24.5 million. Of particular desire are mechanical watches, especially those that are unique, rare and/or boast highly-complicated mechanisms such as the limited edition (of eight) Greubel Forsey Double Tourbillion 30° Technique Sapphire or their Invention Piece Series, limited to 11 of each worldwide.

Speaking to International Watch Magazine, co-founder and designer Stephen Forsey points to North American distributor Steven Rostovsky as an inspiration for the Technique Sapphire. He describes their shared creative vision as the foundation for the development of new and innovative watches and the expansion of the market. Rostovsky's expertise and passion for high-end watches in parallel with his exclusive industry relationships, position him as a major influencer of tastes, trends and values in this boutique economy.

In an evaluation of the surging vintage marketplace, Business of Fashion estimates that the internet has played a major role in boosting interest and sales, providing direct access to trustworthy vendors such as Sotheby's who are experiencing double digit annual online sales growth. Another factor stimulating this vibrant trade is the number of heirloom items that have yet to reach the market - speaking to Forbes, expert Hamilton Powell considers that 'there's around $100 billion in Rolexes, Breitlings, and Omegas in people's closets - in the U.S. alone'.

While enthusiasts will often turn to well-known manufacturers such as Patek Phillipe, Cartier or Rolex, luminaries such as Steven Rostovsky are broadening the market (especially in North America) by providing access to artisan timepieces produced by the likes of De Bethune, MB&F, F.P.Journe, Romain Gauthier and the aforementioned Greubel Forsey. He also plays an important role as expert consultant for those who require guidance in purchasing, building and growing important collections (and the avoidance of winding up with one of the many counterfeits that have found their way to sale).

Steven Rostovsky, the owner of Rostovsky Watches, is based out of Beverly Hills, California. The high achiever mentality runs in the family, as does the passion for philanthropy. Together with his wife Janine and their three children - Jason, Taryn, and Alexa - Rostovskys make generous donations to various Jewish and secular organizations and are just as generous with their time when their help is needed in the community. Janine has achieved her own success in business as an interior design consultant, catering both to high net worth individuals and budget-conscious clients. Jason, who graduated Wharton in the top 10% of his class, works in the private equity industry. Taryn is majoring in graphic design at Boston University, while Alexa is currently a sophomore at Harvard-Westlake School where she earned the Humanitas Award for extensive Community Service.

