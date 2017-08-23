Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2025: Driven by the Need to Curb Healthcare Expenditures

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global digital therapeutics market is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The growth of the market is catapulted by increasing incidences of chronic diseases, increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare, the need to curb healthcare expenditures, and added benefits offered by digital therapeutics. Rise in number of venture capitalists that are investing in the market is another factor that is accelerating its growth.

Digital therapeutics, commonly known as software-for drugs has been gaining much attention due to the number of benefits it offers to patients that utilize it. Continuous monitoring of patient's vital stats, ability to ensure adherence to medications, prompt reminders are some of the most important benefits offered by digital therapeutics.

With an increase in the internet usage and dependency over smartphones, digital therapeutics offers easy tracking and monitoring of patients and their vital stats without intervention. This serves in a discrete and non-interventional manner to persuade individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles and improve physical well-being. Captivating design, extended assessment, and digital tracking are features that are attributing to increasing adoption of digital therapeutics by patients, employers, providers and others.

Companies Mentioned



Proteus Digital Health

Omada Health, Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

2Morrow, Inc.

Livongo Health

Propeller Health

Twinehealth

Canary Health, Inc.

Mango Health, Inc.

Noom Health, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Digital Therapeutics Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Digital Therapeutics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Digital Therapeutics Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Digital Therapeutics: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application and End use



7. Competitive Landscape



