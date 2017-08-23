Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global EPDM market is growing at a considerable rate and is expected to observe significant growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for EPDM in automotive, molded goods, building and construction, lubricant additives, and plastic modification applications is expected to drive the demand for EPDM. Increasing demand from automotive and construction applications in APAC is likely to drive the market. EPDM is mainly used in low slope roofing in new or refurbished buildings. Growing demand for synthetic rubber is also fueling the market. Volatile price of raw material is one of the key challenges for the global EPDM market.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global EPDM market is dominated by five prominent vendors: The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Lion Elastomers, LANXESS, and MITSUI CHEMICALS. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities located globally. However, there are small local and regional vendors with substantial market shares as well.

Ajay Adhikari, an industry expert at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals, says, "Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Some of the players can drive down the market prices because their costs are lower than that of their competitor's. Also, financial, technological, and other resources of some of the suppliers are greater than that of their competitor's, and such players can withstand the changes in market conditions."

About the five EPDM market vendors

ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil is a global gas and oil exploration company, and it is one of the world's leading marketers and producers of bitumen. The company also specializes in a wide range of asphalt binders that meet industry requirements through a supply network. It also specialized in the manufacture and marketing of commodity petrochemicals such as polyethylene, polypropylene plastics, aromatics and others along with the transport and sale of natural gas, crude oil, and petroleum products.

MITSUI CHEMICALS

MITSUI CHEMICALS aims in bringing innovation in chemicals and chemistry. The company deals with chemical products used in the automobiles, electronics, healthcare, food, and housing sectors. Some of the end-user segments catered by the company are healthcare, mobility, food and packaging, basic material business.

LANXESS

LANXESS is a global manufacturer of plastics, specialty chemical, and chemical intermediates. The company is the leading supplier of synthetic rubber. ARLANXEO, the joint venture of LANXESS and Saudi Aramco, manufactures synthetic rubber. The product segments of LANXESS are advanced intermediates, specialty additives, performance chemicals, engineering materials, and ARLANXEO. Industrial intermediates and aromatic compounds include cresols, nitrotoluene and its derivatives, chlorotoluene, chlorobenzene, amines, benzyl products, sulfuric acid, and phthalic anhydride.

Lion Elastomers

Lion Elastomers is a leading manufacturer of synthetic rubber. Lion Elastomer offers general EPDM and specialty EPDM, general SBR, and specialty SBR. In general EPDM, there are two products types: Royalene/Royaledge and Royaltherm. Trilene liquid EPDM comes under specialty EPDM. General SBR has a cold type and black masterbatch type. The products that fall under specialty SBR are hot polymerized SBR and high styrene masterbatch.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company offers solutions for clean water, increased agricultural productivity, and clean energy generation and conservation. Its product portfolio includes advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and agrosciences. Under its performance chemicals and materials business unit, the company offers chlor-alkali and vinyl, chlorinated organics, epoxy, industrial solutions, and polyurethanes.

