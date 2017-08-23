Tech21, the leader in impact protection for mobile devices, today announced a new collection of innovative cases and screen shields for the Samsung Galaxy Note8 made of unique, patented impact protection materials that guarantee the most effective drop protection on the market.

Tech21 products are designed to protect, drop after drop. The company does this by using scientifically proven impact materials, innovative design and a rigorous testing methodology developed in partnership with the National Physical Laboratory. Tech21 cases are drop tested 20 times to ensure durability and long lasting protection able to withstand the multiple drops that occur in the everyday use of a smartphone.

The new range includes:

Cases to match all personalities

Evo Check More Than Skin Deep. There's more to Evo Check than meets the eye. This case adds a subtle detail to the Galaxy Note8's original beauty. But sitting beneath its unique check pattern design is an effective three-layer protection system which includes FlexShock™, an impact material unique to tech21 that provides up to 10 feet of drop protection. Evo Check comes in Smokey/Black and Clear/White. Available at Best Buy, Verizon, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, and tech21.com at MSRP $44.99.

Market leading screen protection

Impact Shield with Anti-Scratch Advanced protection. Enduring clarity. Designed to work perfectly with the subtle curves of your screen while the strong, lasting adhesive holds it in place from edge to edge, Impact Shield Anti-Scratch has a hard, durable coating which keeps your screen smooth and crystal clear for longer than ever. It also comes equipped with BulletShield™ to absorb impact force and eliminate the fear of damaging your screen. Available at T-Mobile, U.S. Cellualar and tech21.com, at MSRP $39.99.

About tech21

Since 2005, tech21 has been developing the most advanced, scientifically proven cases and screen shields for mobile, tablet and laptop devices worldwide. tech21 combines science, engineering and British design to create products that address three core consumer benefits: style, protection and performance. As the brand evolves to continue meeting the needs of its consumers, tech21 has developed the most advanced impact protection material on the market FlexShock™. The ultra-thin and lightweight material absorbs and dissipates force and can withstand drops up to 10 feet. In addition, tech21 puts all its products through a rigorous testing program, and in an industry first has partnered with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) to develop its testing methodology. This ensures that the tests tech21 products have to pass are overseen by independent experts. Tech21 is the number one case brand in the UK. For more information, visit tech21.com.

