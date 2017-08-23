Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2025: Rise in Demand for Panoramic Roofs

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 18.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.95 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are advanced automotive designs, rise in demand for panoramic roofs, recent technological developments of automotive polycarbonate glazing and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on application, the market is segmented into side window, front windshield, sunroof, rear windshield, large windscreen, hydrophobic glazing, head-up display and switchable glazing. By vehicle type, the market is segregated into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Companies Mentioned



Chi Mei Corp. (CMC)

Covestro AG

Freeglass GmbH & Co. KG

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH

Trinseo S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Teijin Limited

Webasto Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market, By Application



5 Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market, By Vehicle Type



6 Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies

