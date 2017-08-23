CORRECTION: Cut to the Chase Media Launches Innovative Dating Application at the Great New York State Fair

In the news release, "Cut to the Chase Media Launches Innovative Dating Application at the Great New York State Fair" issued August 22, 2017 by Cut to the Chase Media, we are advised by the company that the previously furnished press release contained information that should not have been included. The line New members can get 6 months free by signing up using promo code "startchasing." has now been removed & the contact information has been revised.

New Mobile Application Brings Safe and Secure Video Chat Service to Its Members

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Cut to the Chase Media is proud to announce that their new mobile application, Cut To The Chase™, is available today in the Apple App Store. Cut to the Chase eliminates the complexities of finding people you are interested in, so you can quickly and easily connect, converse, and meet!

Cut to the Chase employs a very fast onboarding process to get users in and using the system as quickly as possible and by employing technology to facilitate a connection between users. Members must take a selfie (no old high school pictures), select a few of their "likes," and can also create a 6 second video introducing them. "It's all designed to get our members up and chasing as quickly as possible!" said Michele Shannon, co-Founder.

Unique to the industry, Cut to the Chase members can meet other members who interest them - face-to-face - anonymously and securely before they invest any time or money on a first date.

While the technology exists to facilitate peer-to-peer video calling (FaceTime, Skype, etc.), the challenge for other dating sites implementing such a feature is maintaining and enforcing decency (preventing inappropriate behavior), security, and privacy. To keep our users safe and our platform's reputation pure, we have implemented an inappropriate content or "panic button" technology for use by either party during a video chat.

The Cut to the Chase inappropriate content technology allows for the user to push a button on the device that will:

Take a screenshot of the video stream (or capture the text chat session)

Freeze the alleged account

Log the usernames of both participants

Log the IP address of both participants

Log the device ID for both participants

Log the date and time

The application will then package the digital assets and alert the Cut to the Chase Member Services team for analysis and, if warranted, notify the proper authorities.

"The most successful products have always solved a problem in an innovative way. As actual users of the other dating services, we saw a need for a fast, fun, uncomplicated, dating app that was safe and that cut to the chase," said Patricia Deferio, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "The feedback we've received from our users has been amazing! Our launch at the New York State Fair is the first step of our rollout out strategy. We'll be advertising and launching in regions across the country - next stop is Atlanta, and then Dallas."

Cut to the Chase calls Central New York home and is launching this game-changing app in their own back yard. In partnership with the Great New York State Fair, Cut to the Chase will be unveiling 2 short video stories to be played twice a day before every concert in Chevy Court beginning August 23 until September 4, 2017. Overall concert attendance is in excess of 265,000 people, with over 1.12 million attending the Fair each year.

"We're very pleased to begin this new partnership and to serve as the place for a new business in New York to hold its coming-out party. Hundreds of businesses call the Fairgrounds home over the course of a year and we wish Cut to the Chase and all of our business partners great success," said Troy Waffner, Acting Fair Director.

About Cut to the Chase Media

Cut to the Chase Media is an innovative company that specializes in "connecting people and experiences in meaningful ways." Our software and services are designed to help people to connect and maintain relationships, bring together like minded individuals, offer professional and assistive services, e.g. mentoring and coaching, and connect people and places for shared experiences. For more information, please visit http://cuttothechaseapp.com.

About the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair, operated by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, runs from August 23 to September 4, 2017. The Fair's mission, reflected in its theme, "FIND YOUR GREAT," is to showcase the best of New York agriculture while providing top-quality entertainment.

