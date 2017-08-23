SpotOption's Brainchild, SpotChain, Ready to Make Headlines

LONDON, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SpotOption announces their latest solution that aims to once again revolutionize trading platforms as we know it. As the latest word in networks is the decentralized kind, SpotChain is following suit by introducing blockchain technology to their latest platform. Blockchain technology is the attribute for the mindblowing success of cryptocurrencies the 140B sensation of the decade. The point of this is to solve the problem of manipulation, and to provide a transparent, incorruptible and decentralized network of trading platforms. Decentralization is more than a trend, it already has proof of concept, and what this means for the trading industry is that there is no central control point - the power goes back to the people, and in this case, the traders. Built on blockchain technology, traders around the world transact, authenticate, and verify in real-time, instantaneously, without 3rd party controllers and interventions.

Through SpotChain, operators can have this kind of a decentralized, P2P platform, that offer traders smartcontracts that automatically pay them out upon the meeting of set benchmarks for financial derivatives. Traders rest assured that there is no meddling with their trades, the power of the trading community is their backbone, and all is transparent, and shared.

"We're living in a digital world," says Pini Peter, founder of SpotOption. "Banks and governments are turning to blockchain technology to solve conflicts, and so shall we. This is the kind of real problem-solving technology that the industry has been waiting for. SpotChain guarantees that the obligations of online operators will be automatically enforced, and this kind of irreplaceable trust between broker and trader will bring success and prosperity to the industry on a whole new, revolutionizing level."

Media Contact:

Tammy Levy, Director of Marketing

tammyl@spotoption.com



http://www.spotoption.com