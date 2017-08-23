Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Product, Application, Technology, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global In- vitro diagnostics market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $95.96 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets, huge demand for technologically advanced testing methods, raising incidences of chronic disease and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product the market is categorized into data management software, reagents & kits, instruments, software and services and consumables. By application the market is segmented into cancer, cardiac diseases, infectious disease, drug testing/pharmacogenomics, cardiology, diabetes, nephrology, HIV/AIDS, autoimmune diseases and other applications.

Depending on technology the market is segregated by Molecular Diagnostics (MDX), immunochemistry/immunoassays, clinical chemistry, clinical microbiology, coagulation and haemostasis, haematology and other IVD technologies. Furthermore molecular diagnostics (MDX) is segmented by polymerase chain reaction (PCR), hybridization, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), microarray, DNA diagnostics and other MDX technologies.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure in the Emerging Markets.



Huge Demand for Technologically Advanced Testing Methods.



Raising Incidences of Chronic Diseases.



Johnson & Johnson

Sysmex Corporation

Biomérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Alere Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Diasorin S.P.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Arkray, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

Affymetrix Inc.

