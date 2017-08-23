The "Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in Norway 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Digital media in Norway has experienced strong growth in the last five years, having surpassed revenues of USD 250 million in 2015 itself. The market is being led by the demand for video streaming services. It is expected that the digital media industry in Norway will surpass a value of USD 425 million by the end of 2020.

The digital media industry in Norway in this in-depth research report Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in Norway 2017. The report begins with a brief profile of the media industry in Europe. The media industry is analyzed through an industry overview, analysis of market growth by value, industry segmentation and an industry forecast. Data included in the report ranges from 2011 till 2020.

The market for digital media in Norway is analyzed through an industry definition, industry overview, market growth analysis and an industry segmentation. A Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the Digital Media Industry in Norway is carried out in the report as well. Bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, competitive rivalry in the industry, threat of new entrants to the industry and the threat of substitutes is analyzed in the report.

An analysis of the major industry players is carried out through corporate analysis, financial analysis and a SWOT analysis. Players analyzed include stalwarts like Facebook, Apple, Aspiro, Netflix and others.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Media Industry in Europe

C. Digital Media in Norway

D. Digital Media Industry in Norway: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

E. Digital Media Industry in Norway: Forecast

F. Analysis of Major Industry Players

Apple Inc.

Aspiro AB

Facebook, Inc.

Google Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Spotify Limited

