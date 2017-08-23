Global $200+ Billion Steel Rebar Markets, 2025 - Growing Need for Highly Ductile Reinforcement Bars

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Steel Rebar Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Steel Rebar Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $203.65 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need for highly ductile reinforcement bars, increasing in infrastructure investment, rising of urban population in emerging countries.

Based on process the market is categorized into electric arc furnace, and basic oxygen steelmaking. By product type the market is segmented by mild, and deformed.



By finish type the market is segregated by epoxy coated rebar, black rebar, and fabricated rebar. Depending on end user the market is classified into housing, industrial, construction and infrastructure, manufacturing, and oil & gas.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Steel Rebar Market, By Process



5 Steel Rebar Market, By Product Type



6 Steel Rebar Market, By Finish Type



7 Steel Rebar Market, By End User



8 Steel Rebar Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Acerinox S.A.

Barnes Reinforcing Industries

Byer Steel

Celsa Steel UK

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Daido Steel

Essar Steel

Evraz PLC

Hyundai Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Omya AG

Kobe Steel

Jindal steel

Gerdau SA

Qingdao Eastchem Inc.

Mechel OAO

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

NJR Steel

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Tata Steel

