

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Excerpts from Hillary Clinton's new book providing details about last year's presidential election indicate the Democratic presidential nominee was deeply uncomfortable with then-candidate Donald Trump's behavior during the second debate.



Clinton complains in excepts broadcast on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Wednesday of Trump 'looming' behind her just days after the clip surfaced of him bragging about groping women.



'Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces,' Clinton writes in her book 'What Happened.'



'It was incredibly uncomfortable,' she adds. 'He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled.'



Clinton suggests she considered telling Trump to back off but decided to stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if the businessman-turned-politician was not repeatedly invading her space.



'I wonder, though, whether I should have chosen option B,' Clinton writes. 'It certainly would have been better TV.'



She adds, 'Maybe I have overlearned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.'



In another excerpt, Clinton expresses disappointment for letting millions of people down by losing the election to Trump.



'I couldn't get the job done and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life,' Clinton wrote. 'In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they'd find a long list.'



Clinton's 'What Happened' is being published by Simon & Schuster and is scheduled to be released on September 12th.



