Global Levulinic Acid Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - $57.6 Million Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Levulinic Acid Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Levulinic Acid Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 15.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $57.6 million by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include raising investments in research & development, increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry, and emerging as a substitute for phthalate plasticizers.

Based on technology the market is categorized into biofine production process and acid hydrolysis production process. By application the market is segmented by food additives, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics, plasticizers, and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Raising investments in research & development

3.1.2 Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry

3.1.3 Emerging as a substitute for phthalate plasticizers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Levulinic Acid Market, By Technology

4.1 Biofine Production Process

4.2 Acid Hydrolysis Production Process



5 Levulinic Acid Market, By Application

5.1 Food Additives

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Agriculture

5.4 Cosmetics

5.5 Plasticizers

5.6 Other Applications



6 Levulinic Acid Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Apple Flavor & Fragrance Group Co., Ltd.

Avantium Inc.

Biofine International Inc.

China Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

GF Biochemicals Ltd.

Great Chemicals Co Ltd.

Hebei Langfang Triple Well Chemicals Co. Ltd

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd.

Heroy Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yancheng China Flavor Chemicals Co. Ltd

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Segetis, Inc.

Simagchem Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tgdrjl/global_levulinic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716