According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12% through 2021.

This research report titled 'Global GaAs Wafers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The revenue of the global GaAs wafers market is likely to increase due to advantages such as inherent physical properties that permit its electrons to travel up to five times faster than those of silicon. As a result, GaAs delivers improved electrical performance at higher frequencies versus silicon, and it also results in enhanced power efficiency ensuring longer battery life.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global GaAs wafers market into four major segments by application. They are:

Wireless communications

Mobile devices

Aerospace and defense

Others

The top three segments based on application for the global GaAs wafers market are discussed below:

Mobile devices

The increasing demand for data among consumers and data consumption via mobile handsets is growing rapidly across countries. Currently, consumers are always busy on their phones accessing data via different apps, which makes their mobile devices' batteries drain faster. Mobile handset manufacturers require efficient GaAs-based power amplifiers to rectify this issue. Moreover, smartphones require more GaAs content these days as more frequency bands are required to accommodate 3G and 4G networks.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "The tablet market is also witnessing increasing demand across the globe due to low-cost options available after the proliferation of Chinese manufacturers. The number of functionalities is increasing at an exponential rate in these devices. The customer is always hungry for more features on their mobile devices, which is pushing the consumer toward a much faster replacement cycle of these devices."

Wireless communications

The rising Internet penetration worldwide, especially in developing countries such as India and Brazil, has resulted in high demand for GaAs wafers. The demand for base stations, backhaul, and fiber-optic networks in wireless communication infrastructure systems, wireless automation systems, and Wi-Fi connectivity products have escalated to support the growing penetration of the Internet worldwide, which, in turn, is boosting the adoption of GaAs wafers.

"The growth of mobile data and IoT is further propelling the requirement of Wi-Fi and related products. The installation of these products is essential to ensure seamless wireless communications between the smart devices. The high growth rates for technologies and products related to wireless communications aiding the adoption of GaAs wafers. Hence, the demand for GaAs wafers for wireless communications will continue to increase during the forecast period," says Chetan

Aerospace and defense

GaAs wafer technology was developed for the aerospace and defense sector due to specialized requirements for higher speed processing and radiation hardness. Organizations such as the US Department of Defense (DoD), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and other research laboratories around the globe are investing in different technologies for improving the capabilities of their aerospace and defense setup.

UMS, one of the key vendors for GaAs wafers in Europe, supplies designs to the defense sector that are created by the company or its customers based on the UMS technology platform. Several other vendors are venturing into the manufacturing of specific GaAs wafers for the defense sector lured by the high demand and rapid adoption of these wafers.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AWSC

GCSs

WIN Semiconductors

