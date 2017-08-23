Panthera Announces Creation Of New Conservation Council To Support Its Leadership Role In Preserving Big Cats

Renowned Actresses and Conservationists Glenn Close and Jane Alexanderto Chair Panthera's Conservation Council Comprised of Leaders from the Arts, Business, Politics, Media, and Military

NEW YORK, Aug. 23. 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, today announced that it has convened more than 60 of the most respected figures from the worlds of business, law enforcement, government, fashion, media, entertainment, tourism, the military, and the arts in its Conservation Council, a global advisory board.

In a commitment of service unprecedented in the conservation community for its diverse scope and potential impact on the preservation of the world's wild cats and their critical ecosystems, influential leaders in multiple fields, including Jeremy Irons, General David Petraeus, Sir Norman Rosenthal, and artist Maya Lin, have joined forces to save the world's most charismatic wildlife.

Glenn Close and Jane Alexander, renowned stars of stage and screen and committed conservationists, will chair the Conservation Council, which, with its collective reach and influence, creates a conservation juggernaut to be unleashed on saving the world's vanishing wild cats and their landscapes.

Ms. Close said, "For the millions of people around the globe who refuse to envision a future without wild cats and the wild places they need to thrive, we have Panthera. I am so proud to be a part of this wonderful organization that is standing squarely between big cats and the perilous threats they face-a global protective force that is turning the tide for our most iconic and vulnerable species. It's no wonder that Panthera has attracted so many leading figures to its cause; they know that you must be smart and fearless to confront and solve the world's most intractable challenges and Panthera is both."

Members of the Conservation Council provide Panthera with actionable advice on a wide variety of topics fundamental to the growth and development of the organization, including strategy and operational planning, communications, and expansion of Panthera's network. The Council members' global reach into the worlds of public policy, media, and entertainment will serve to extend Panthera's message to new audiences and open up new avenues of support.

About Panthera

Panthera, founded in 2006, is devoted exclusively to preserving wild cats and their critical role in the world's ecosystems. Learn more at Panthera.org.

