Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - SMART on FHIR Continues to Gain Momentum

The "Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $70.79 million by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are development of wearable computing technology and assorted types of health-related sensors, pervasive mobile and smart phone adoption creates new engagement models, SMART on FHIR continues to gain momentum in the world of health information technology and Wireless devices to improve patient engagement.

Based on Mobile Technology, market is categorized into 3G/commercial cellular, bluetooth, radio frequency identification (rfid), satellites, sensors, wimax, wireless lans and zigbee. Software market is segmented into administration (cloud platform), billing automation, decision support tools, document and image management system (ris/pacs), electronic health records (computerized) and e-prescribing.

Device market is fragmented into apnea and sleep monitor, blood glucose metersbp monitors, capnography, coagulation monitors, holter monitor, multiparameter patient monitors, neurological monitoring, peak flow meter, pediatric growth trackers, pulse oximeters, serotonin biosensors, smart infusion pumps, stress monitoring and thermometers.



Application market is segmented into Nursing, Administration, Lab, Radiology, Pharmacy and Clinicians. End User segment is categorized into physician offices, long-term care facilities and hospitals.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Abbott Laboratories

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Amd Global Telemedicine Inc. (Amd)

Cerner Corporation

Fitbit inc

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc

Johnson & Johnson Inc

Medtronic

Philips Medical Systems

Roche Diagnostics Limited

St. Jude Medical

Schiller Ag

Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Welch Allyn

