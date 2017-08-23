Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - SMART on FHIR Continues to Gain Momentum

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $70.79 million by 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are development of wearable computing technology and assorted types of health-related sensors, pervasive mobile and smart phone adoption creates new engagement models, SMART on FHIR continues to gain momentum in the world of health information technology and Wireless devices to improve patient engagement.
Based on Mobile Technology, market is categorized into 3G/commercial cellular, bluetooth, radio frequency identification (rfid), satellites, sensors, wimax, wireless lans and zigbee. Software market is segmented into administration (cloud platform), billing automation, decision support tools, document and image management system (ris/pacs), electronic health records (computerized) and e-prescribing.
Device market is fragmented into apnea and sleep monitor, blood glucose metersbp monitors, capnography, coagulation monitors, holter monitor, multiparameter patient monitors, neurological monitoring, peak flow meter, pediatric growth trackers, pulse oximeters, serotonin biosensors, smart infusion pumps, stress monitoring and thermometers.
Application market is segmented into Nursing, Administration, Lab, Radiology, Pharmacy and Clinicians. End User segment is categorized into physician offices, long-term care facilities and hospitals.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Wireless Electronic Health Records Market, By Mobile Technology
5 Wireless Electronic Health Records Market, By Software
6 Wireless Electronic Health Records Market, By Device
7 Wireless Electronic Health Records Market, By Application
8 Wireless Electronic Health Records Market, By End User
9 Wireless Electronic Health Records Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
11 Leading Companies
- Abbott Laboratories
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Amd Global Telemedicine Inc. (Amd)
- Cerner Corporation
- Fitbit inc
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell International Inc
- Johnson & Johnson Inc
- Medtronic
- Philips Medical Systems
- Roche Diagnostics Limited
- St. Jude Medical
- Schiller Ag
- Second Opinion Telemedicine Solutions Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare
- Welch Allyn
