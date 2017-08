WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Railroad stocks are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday, dragging the Dow Jones Railroads Index down by 1.4 percent. The index is pulling back after jumping by 2 percent on Tuesday.



CSX Corp. (CSX) is posting a notable loss after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the railroad operator is being hit by congestion, delays and erratic service.



