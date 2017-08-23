According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global guidewires market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% through 2021.

This research report titled 'Global Guideswires Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global guidewires market forecasted to grow at a steady pace owing to the rising number of urological and PCI procedures globally. The growing demand for the MI procedures to overcome the complications related to the conventional surgeries such as blood clots, fatigue, muscle atrophy, postoperative pain, and infections. Further, the surgeons are preferring robot-assisted surgeries along with the micro-laparoscopic method to increase the efficiency and success rate of surgical procedures.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global guidewires market into four major segments by product. They are:

Urology guidewires

Coronary guidewires

Peripheral guidewires

Neurovascular guidewires

The top three segments based on product for the global guidewires market are discussed below:

Global urology guidewires market

The growing adoption of MI surgeries such as robot-assisted and laparoscopic techniques further fuels the demand for urology guidewires. MI surgeries have several benefits over conventional open surgeries. These include less pain, no requirement of blood transfusion, reduction in hospital stay, and quick recovery.

According to Barath Palada, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "The advances in technology, higher adoption of steel based guidewires and growing demand for MI procedure have majorly contributed toward the market growth. The growing demand for MI procedures in the last decade has driven the demand for steel-based urology guidewires. For instance, Cook Medical's Amplatz Fixed Core Wire Guide is specially designed to gain ureteral access."

Global coronary guidewires market

The global coronary guidewires market is growing at significant pace owing to the rising volume of the vascular intervention procedures, and the prevalence of CAD has also fueled the demand for coronary guidewires and the increased usage during the CADs. Furthermore, the increased cases of PCI and PTCA procedures, MI procedures and geriatric population.

"The end users shift from conventional procedures to MI surgeries, and implementation of initiatives to diagnose stenosis, occlusion, and other new indications have a positive impact on the market growth. The popularity of MI procedures have increased the demand for vascular stenting owing to negligible post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery," says Barath

Global peripheral guidewires market

The global peripheral guidewires market is growing at a steady pace owing to the increased prevalence of the peripheral occlusions, advances in guidewire technology and higher adoption of hydrophilic coated nitinol-based guidewires are the major drivers driving the demand of the peripheral guidewires.

The market has witnessed the growth due to the increasing demand for MI procedures, geriatric population and growing cases of the neurological, CVDs and urology disorders. Further the sales of the peripheral guidewires attributed due to their increased usage during the percutaneous transluminal angioplasty and angiography.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

C.R.Bard

Medtronic

Terumo Medical

