Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobalurological catheters marketreport. This research report also lists 29 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The focus is growing toward developing pediatric dialysis catheters to address the complications associated with the pediatric population. It is likely to boost the demand for dialysis catheters, and, in turn, will contribute to the overall market growth. Intense competition exists among the major players; however, small players are also investing in R&D of innovative products, which may result in increasing their market share.

Competitive vendor landscape

Many vendors in the market are adopting strategic acquisitions and partnerships, thereby marking their entry into the global urological catheters market. The market is witnessing intense competition from several large, medium, and small manufacturers, as they provide a broad range of urological catheters at competitive prices.

"The vendors also adopt collaborations and charge premium prices to stay competitive in the market. They are exploring various technological innovations to develop coated urological catheters to reduce the risk of infections. The local vendors in emerging countries are providing intense competition to the global players by providing products at lower cost," says Barath Palada, a lead urology devices research analyst from Technavio.

Intense competition among the key vendors resulted in the increase in price wars among the vendors, thereby reducing the average cost of urological catheters. These vendors are offering a wide range of urinary, dialysis, and other urological catheters. Most of these catheters are similar in design and technology, which leads to price wars.

Top five urological catheters market vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

B. Braun Melsungen is a medical device and pharmaceutical company that supplies various products for anesthesia, cardiology, intensive medicine, extracorporeal blood treatment, and surgeries. It also provides value-added services for the improvement of working procedures. The company is a market leader in peripheral IV catheters, regional anesthesia products, and IV sets and accessories in Europe and North America.

C. R. Bard

C. R. Bard is a well-known medical device company, which develops, manufactures, and markets its innovative and life-enhancing medical technology products in the fields of vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialties. The company caters its products and services to the end-users such as hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, and the alternate site facilities.

Coloplast

Coloplast manufactures products for the treatment of ostomy, incontinence, mastectomy, wounds, and skin diseases. It serves hospitals, medical institutions, wholesalers, and pharmacies. The company is a direct supplier to selected markets in more than 50 countries worldwide, including Germany, the UK, and France.

Medtronic

Medtronic claims to be one of the leading medical device companies offering medical technologies, services, and solutions. It offers a wide range of product portfolio for key therapy areas such as advanced surgical technology, cardiac rhythm, cardiovascular, diabetes, digestive and gastrointestinal, spinal and orthopedic, and urological and urogynecological.

Teleflex

Teleflex manufactures, designs, develops, and supplies single-use medical devices for the common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in surgical applications and critical care across the world. It offers vascular access products consisting of catheters and related devices for critical care therapies under the Arrow brand. It includes the administration of IV medications and other key therapies, the blood pressure monitoring devices, and withdrawal of blood samples.

