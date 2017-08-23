

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has questioned President Donald Trump's fitness for office following the president's fiery speech during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.



Clapper called the rally 'downright scary and disturbing' in an appearance on CNN early Wednesday and raised concerns about Trump's access to the nation's nuclear arsenal.



The former intelligence chief noted he has some understanding of the levers of power that are available to a president if he chooses to exercise them.



'I worry about, frankly, the access to nuclear codes. In a fit of pique, if he decides to do something about Kim Jong Un, there's actually very little to stop him,' Clapper said, referring to the North Korean dictator.



'The whole system is built to ensure rapid response if necessary,' he added. 'So there's very little in the way of controls over exercising a nuclear option, which is pretty damn scary.'



Clapper, a frequent Trump critic, questioned the president's motivation and suggested he may be looking for a way out.



The comments from Clapper came after Trump used his speech in Phoenix to attack several of his favorite targets, including the media, and even lashed out at some members his own party.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX