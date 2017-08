WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After bucking the uptrend seen in the previous session, airline stocks are seeing further downside during trading on Wednesday. The NYSE Arca Airline Index has tumbled by 2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over eight months.



Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), and JetBlue (JBLU) are turning in some of the sector's worst performances.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX