Technavio analysts forecast the global industrial dust collectors marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global industrial dust collectors market for 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on end-user, which includes pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and power.

The major demand for dust collectors is expected to arise from growth in capacity in the pharmaceuticals industry. The growth in the manufacturing sector, which consists of key end-users, is a major contributor to the global industrial dust collectors market. The growth in the manufacturing sector is expected to increase the demand for power. This growth will subsequently drive other processing industries, such as chemical, mineral and ore, and oil and gas, thereby attracting investment toward these industries.

Technavio heavy industryresearch analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial dust collectors market:

Increasing global economic activity

Augmentation of coal capacities in APAC

Growing packaged food retail industry

Increasing global economic activity

Economic growth plays a vital role in the prosperity of a nation. The growth in the economic activity of any country brings with it challenges, such as acidic emissions and pollution. Greater economic activity is supported by increased industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development, which also result in the emission of dust and other gases, such as SO2, NOx, and NH3.

Gaurav Mohindru, a lead tools and componentsresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "Rising population, coupled with rapid economic growth globally, is expected to increase the demand for energy. Emerging economies accounted for 97% of the global growth in demand for electricity. Despite its decreased consumption, China recorded the largest increase in primary energy consumption worldwide. The growth in electricity demand will result in increasing number of coal power plants, thus adding to the demand for the global industrial dust collectors market

Augmentation of coal capacities in APAC

Among fossil fuels, coal is the most widely used fuel in power plants. Coal is also the most readily available fuel in most developing and developed nations. Other benefits of using coal as a fuel include reliability, affordability, safety, and efficiency. The most important driver for the use of coal is reliability as coal can provide power during peak power demand, either as base load or off-peak power.

"Coal is not expensive to mine and extract. Consequently, its price remains lower than other fuel sources. The market prospect for coal power plants is expected to remain strong during the forecast period, owing to benefits of coal as fuel. Also, the demand for power generation using coal is expected to witness a steady growth in the developing region of APAC," adds Gaurav.

Growing packaged food retail industry

The food and beverage industry has twice as many combustible dust-related fire and explosions when compared with other end-user industries, and a dust collector is used to protect the health and safety of workers and consumers.

The changing trends in consumer preferences, such as the growing demand for frozen, ready-to-cook, and snacking food products, are creating the demand for dust collectors used in the food industry. Moreover, niche markets, such as sweet and savory, gourmet food, organic, and natural product sectors, also require preservation.

Top vendors:

American Air Filter Company

Camfil APC

Donaldson Company

Nederman Holding AB

