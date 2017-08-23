SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sequans Communications S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sequans Communications S.A. ("Sequans" or the "Company") (NYSE: SQNS) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between April 29, 2016 and July 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sequans shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sequans made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue, and as a result, its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On August 1, 2017, Sequans revealed that its revenue in the second quarter was negatively affected by a product return from an early 2016 sale related to the tablet business. Upon release of this news, Sequans shares declined in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the lawsuit.

