Eastside Distilling, Inc.: Sandstrom Partners President, Jack Peterson to Join Eastside Distilling's Board of Directors

Peterson Brings 30 Years of Spirits Industry Branding Experience to the Board

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESDI) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), a producer of award-winning craft spirits, today announced the appointment of Jack Peterson to its Board of Directors (the "Board") to fill an existing vacancy. Mr. Peterson brings more than 30 years of brand development experience to the Board, with a particular focus on spirits companies. Mr. Peterson is currently the President of Sandstrom Partners. Mr. Peterson will serve on the Board until the next annual meeting of the Company's stockholders, at which time it is anticipated he will be on the slate for re-election.

Sandstrom was retained by Eastside in December of 2016 to analyze and evaluate Eastside's brand portfolio. That portfolio currently encompasses more than 25 different individual products. Following the analysis by Sandstrom, Sandstrom made specific recommendations for rebranding existing products and creating new products. They have taken a leadership role in implementing Eastside's vision of becoming a platform for brand innovation. Sandstrom has also acquired a significant equity position in Eastside in the form of common shares and stock purchase warrants.

Portland-based Sandstrom Partners is recognized as preeminent in spirits brand development, with their work appearing in nearly every national and international design competition. Some of Sandstrom Partners' current and past spirit branding clients include St-Germain, Brown-Forman, Brown Forman/Chambord and Old Forester, Stillhouse Distilling, Aviation Gin, Diageo, Bulleit Bourbon, Miller Brewing, Pernod Ricard, and Bacardi Oakheart.

Grover Wickersham, Chairman of the Board, commented, "We think the future of Eastside Distilling is staked on matching our innovative craft spirits with equally appealing branding--the kind of branding that makes people want to take our spirits off the shelf and have a taste, the first time they see the bottle. We were lucky to have a world class firm like Sandstrom just down the street from us here in Portland, and willing to partner with us. We've built a close relationship with Sandstrom since we began collaborating last year. With Jack's addition to the Board, the Board benefits from Jack's 30 years of experience, his famous sense of humor, and sage advice as we launch products, consider acquisitions, and grow Eastside outside Oregon."

Wickersham continued, "The timing is great for Jack joining the board. This August we are on the verge of finalizing our new 2017 bourbon branding with Sandstrom. Our sales team welcomes having Jack inside Eastside and on the board to oversee and help guide the brand launch. I know his stewardship will be very valuable to us."

Since May 2007, Mr. Peterson has been the President of Sandstrom Partners, a brand development company that focuses on the creation and revitalization of thought leading brands such as Bulleit Bourbon, St-Germain, Stillhouse Whiskey, Miller Brewing, Pernod Ricard and Aviation Gin. In addition to Eastside, clients of the firm include Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Brown Foreman and Diageo. From March 1996 to April 2007, Mr. Peterson was President of Borders, Perrin, Norrander, a full-service advertising agency in Portland, OR. Previously, Mr. Peterson served as account director and account executive at several advertising agencies including Hal Riney & Partners in San Francisco. Mr. Peterson holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Minnesota.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESDI) is located in Southeast Portland's Distillery Row, and has been producing high-quality, master crafted spirits since 2008. Makers of award winning spirits, the company is unique in the marketplace and distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. All Eastside spirits are master crafted from natural ingredients for unparalleled quality and taste. The company is publicly traded under the symbol NASDAQ: ESDI. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

