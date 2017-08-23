Technavio analysts forecast the global interior design software marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global interior design software marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onapplication (non-residential sector and residential sector) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Increased government initiatives for promoting construction and real-estate worldwide contributed to the growth of the global interior design software market. Increasing urbanization and population growth in major cities in the world such as Beijing, China; New York, US; Tokyo, Japan; London, UK; and Mumbai, India have led to an increased growth of residential apartments. Space constraints have become a huge issue in these locations, and the customers and real-estate developers rely on interior designers to make small rooms look more attractive and spacious by the judicious allocation of space. Interior designing software, with the help of advanced graphics and rendering, provides an accurate view of the interiors. This helps architects and designers to design the room and present it to the customers. The growth of smartphones and tablets such as iPad has led to an increasing demand for interior design apps for mobile OS such as iOS and Android.

Technavio ICT research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global interior design software market:

Better interior design and decoration

Increasing need for higher productivity

Increased use of interior design software in MEA

Better interior design and decoration

Interior design software allows architects to check the quality of interior settings at an early stage of the designing process. It allows architects to monitor, access, and identify any disparity between the proposed design and the real building. With this software, architects can take preventive measures, thus reducing the need for rebuilding and remodeling.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application research analyst at Technavio, says, "Most of the interior design software includes a comprehensive list of furnitures such as doors, windows, and beds and tables of distinctive designs. This helps the designer to get an accurate model of the room. For user's convenience, many vendors offer both free and paid software. For instance, SketchUp by Trimble is available in two versions, namely SketchUp Make and SketchUp Pro."

Increasing need for higher productivity

Interior design software helps interior design consultants, designers, and architects to improve their productivity by reducing the dependency on paperwork and documentation. It speeds up the process of designing, provides well-organized worksites and well-developed designs, and helps organizations reduce their overall cost related to interior design by providing improved budgeting tools.

"The software improves the efficiency of designing works by providing accurate and cost-effective analysis. It plays a vital role in reducing the energy consumption of buildings, infrastructure, and materials. Interior design software plays a vital role in designing the ventilation and power sources in a building," adds Ishmeet.

Increased use of interior design software in MEA

There is a growing demand for interior design software from the construction and real-estate industries in countries such as Oman, Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. In addition, many construction companies in the Middle East are investing heavily in residential buildings and commercial buildings, which is also expected to drive the global interior design software market.

Top vendors:

Autodesk

Dassault Systèmes

Trimble

