

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of voters think President Donald Trump is doing more to divide the country, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.



Sixty-two percent of voters say Trump is doing more to divide the country, while just 31 percent say he is doing more to unite the country.



The poll was conducted amid widespread criticism of Trump's comments suggesting both white supremacists and counter-protesters were to blame for the violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month.



The numbers are similar to the 60 percent of voters that disapprove of Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville versus the 32 percent that approve.



Trump has sought to quell the furor over his response to the violence, suggesting during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday that the media was distorting his comments.



The president read from a statement made after the events in Charlottesville in which he condemned the egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence.



However, Trump omitted a line claiming 'many sides' were responsible for the violence, which many saw as suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacists and the counter-protesters.



Heather Heyer was killed and nineteen others were wounded after a car crashed into a crowd of anti-white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville earlier this month.



The Quinnipiac poll found that 59 percent of voters think Trump's decisions and behavior have encouraged white supremacist groups.



Just 3 percent think Trump has discouraged such groups, while 35 percent think he has had no impact on them.



The survey also found that 63 percent of voters disapprove of the way Trump is handling race relations, including 56 percent of white voters.



Trump's overall approval rating dropped to a negative 35 percent to 59 percent in the latest poll from a negative 39 percent to 57 percent in a poll conducted earlier this month.



'Elected on his strength as a deal-maker, but now overwhelmingly considered a divider, President Donald Trump has a big negative job approval rating and low scores on handling racial issues,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,514 voters was conducted August 17th through 22nd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



