SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Electronics for Imaging, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ('Electronics for Imaging' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: EFII) for possible violations of federal securities laws between February 22, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Electronics for Imaging made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue; that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective; that the Company's internal control over financial reporting were not effective; and thus, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news, shares of Electronics for Imaging decreased in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

