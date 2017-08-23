SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Forterra, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Forterra, Inc. ('Forterra' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: FRTA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws in connection with its initial public offering (the 'IPO') on October 21, 2016. Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares in connection with the IPO should contact the firm prior to the October 13, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Registration Statement which Forterra used to conduct its IPO contained false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material facts, specifically: that organic sales in the Company's Drainage and Water segments significantly dropped; that Forterra was experiencing increased pricing pressure due to competition and continued softness in its concrete and steel pipe business; that the Company had been losing business in its important pipe and precast business, due in large part to operational problems at its production plants; and that Forterra had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls that prevented it from accurately reporting and forecasting its financial results. Since the IPO date, Forterra's stock price has fallen about 75%, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

