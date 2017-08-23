

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.



Bond prices moved higher early in the session and saw further upside as the day progressed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 4.4 basis points to 2.171 percent.



With the drop on the day, the ten-year yield more than offset the 3.5 basis point increase seen on Tuesday, falling to its lowest closing level in nearly two months.



The rebound by treasuries was partly in reaction to comments made by President Donald Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday.



Trump pledged to a crowd of supporters that he would build the controversial wall on the border with Mexico even if it meant shutting down the government.



'If we have to close down our government, we're building that wall,' Trump said in remarks at the Phoenix Convention Center.



The president also indicated he's likely to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, raising concerns about the impact on global trade.



Treasuries also benefited from a report from the Commerce Department unexpectedly showing a steep drop in new home sales in the month of July.



The report said new home sales plunged by 9.4 percent to an annual rate of 571,000 in July from the revised June rate of 630,000.



The steep drop surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to inch up to a rate of 612,000 from the 610,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to economic reports on initial jobless claims and existing home sales.



The Treasury Department is also due to announce the details of next week's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX