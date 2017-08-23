AURORA, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to introduce Laura McDowell Hopper, as the newest expert for its WeAllSew blog. Laura will join the community of BERNINA experts who supply project ideas, patterns, tips and techniques to fuel creativity and enhance a love for sewing. WeAllSew (www.weallsew.com) is a unique online community where sewists and crafters from around the country can share their passion for sewing and creating.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to share my passion for quilting with the BERNINA WeAllSew community," said Laura McDowell Hopper. "I hope quilters and crafters will find my tutorials and tips fun and helpful."

Laura McDowell Hopper is a quilter whose work has been featured at QuiltCon, the International Quilt Festival, the American Quilter's Society, as well as at local shows. She's been published in quilt magazines, has been a guest on quilt podcasts, and teaches at guilds, shops, and a variety of shows. Laura is a BERNINA Ambassador, a Board member of the Chicago Modern Quilt Guild and a museum curator who specializes in textile preservation. In her free time, Laura enjoys studying quilt history, and listening to music and podcasts. She also created a blog called Sonic Stitches (www.sonicstitchesquilts.com). For more information about Laura, visit www.weallsew.com/author/lauramcdowellhopper/.

