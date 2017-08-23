Technavio analysts forecast the globalmagnesium alloy wheels marketto grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005589/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global magnesium alloy wheels market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global magnesium alloy wheelsmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Magnesium alloy wheels are generally used in racing vehicles because of their low weight. Forged magnesium wheels yield shorter braking distance, faster acceleration, overall performance, and increased safety. Due to their lightweight nature, they lower fuel consumption by 5-7% and offer better strength and ductility.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global magnesium alloy wheels market:

Growing popularity of automotive racing in developing economies

Use of magnesium alloy wheels in racing cars

Fuel efficiency of forged magnesium wheels

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing popularity of automotive racing in developing economies

Automotive racing is popular in developed countries such as the US, Italy, France, Spain, the UK, North America, and Japan. OEMs participate and conduct racing championships in these regions. The sport is also gaining popularity in developing countries such as China, India, and the UAE. This has encouraged OEMs to invest in racing championships in these regions.

Amey Vikram, a lead auto accessories research analyst at Technavio, says, "The 2011 Formula One event in India had the highest viewership in the history of Formula One racing championship. Force India uses cars with forged magnesium wheels. Hence, the increase in the number of events in this region will lead the magnesium alloy wheels market. China also has its own domestic racing car series, such as the China Touring Championship that was inaugurated in 2003."

Use of magnesium alloy wheels in racing cars

Aluminum and magnesium are used for making alloy wheels, and a combination of both is also used. They were previously used in luxury vehicles and high-end sports car. Aluminum wheels are currently incorporated in budget cars, but magnesium wheels are restricted to racing vehicles. Magnesium alloy wheels have a higher heat conducting capability than steel ones.

"Aluminum alloy wheels were initially used in racing motorcycles. These motorcycles are currently equipped with light and strong forged magnesium wheels. All the MotoGP teams are using forged magnesium wheels as they manufacture specifically for racing events with advanced production technologies," adds Amey

Fuel efficiency of forged magnesium wheels

Japan's JWL test, which involves a truck striking a high curb at a speed of 50km/h, has been carried out on steel wheels and forged wheels. Trucks with steel wheels have shown extreme rim deformation and air loss in the tire, whereas forged wheels have passed the test successfully. With this test, it is proved that lightweight wheels have higher stiffness and are more resistant to cracking than cast alloy wheels.

Forged magnesium wheels reduce fuel consumption as they are 40% lighter than cast alloy wheels, thus requiring less effort to rotate. When compared to a twice heavy steel wheel, forged magnesium has repeatedly shown an improvement of at least 3% in tire rolling resistance in a test performed by Alcoa.

Top vendors:

Marvic Wheels

BBI Autosport

Marchesini

Vision Ability Dedication

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Tire Socks Market 2017-2021

Global Aftermarket for Motorcycle Full Exhaust Systems 2017-2021

Global Bicycle Carbon Wheel Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170823005589/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com