IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Envision Healthcare Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Envision Healthcare Corporation ('Envision' or the 'Company') (NYSE: EVHC) for possible violations of federal securities laws between March 2, 2015 and July 21, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Envision shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Envision made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material information, about its business, operations and compliance policies. On July 24, 2017, The New York Times reported that hospitals associated with the Company's subsidiary, EmCare Holdings, Inc., were disproportionately likely to engage in 'surprise billing,' in which patients who sought treatment at in-network facilities were treated by out-of-network physicians and subsequently billed at higher rates. When this news reached the public, Envision's shares lowered in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

