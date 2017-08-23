Global $16.31 Billion Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $16.31 billion by 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, rising alcoholic beverage consumption and replacing molasses with other raw materials.



By form, yeasts, yeast extracts, autolysates market is segregated into dry yeast, fresh yeast, instant yeast and other yeast forms. Based on yeast type, market is segmented into brewer's yeast, bio-ethanol yeast, baker's yeast, wine yeast, yeast cell organelles and other yeast types. Depending on application, market is divided into bakery, prepared food, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, feed industry and other applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products

3.1.2 Rising alcoholic beverage consumption

3.1.3 Replacing molasses with other raw materials

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Form

4.1 Dry Yeast

4.2 Fresh Yeast

4.3 Instant Yeast

4.4 Other Yeast Forms



5 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Type

5.1 Brewer'S Yeast

5.2 Bio-Ethanol Yeast

5.3 Baker'S Yeast

5.4 Wine Yeast

5.5 Yeast Cell Organelles

5.6 Other yeast types



6 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Application

6.1 Bakery

6.2 Prepared Food

6.3 Alcoholic Beverages

6.4 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

6.5 Feed Industry

6.6 Other Applications



7 Yeasts, Yeast Extracts, Autolysates Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Royal Dsm N.V.

9.2 Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.

9.3 Alltech Inc.

9.4 Lesaffre Group

9.5 Chr. Hansen A/S

9.6 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

9.7 Associated British Foods Plc

9.8 Synergy (High Wycombe) Ltd.

9.9 Lallemand Inc

9.10 Leiber Gmbh



