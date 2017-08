NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, shares of Lowe's (LOW) remain firmly in negative territory in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Lowe's is currently down by 3.8 percent after hitting a seven-month intraday low.



The drop by Lowe's comes after the home improvement retailer reported weaker than expected second quarter results and forecast full-year earnings below estimates.



