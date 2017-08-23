TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Integra Resources Corp. (CSE: ITR)(CSE: ITR.CN)(CNSX: ITR) (the "Company") has been advised of the recent acquisitions made by, (i) George Salamis and SPI Spartan Inc., a company owned and controlled by Mr. Salamis ("Salamis Group"), and Stephen de Jong and his related entities ("De Jong Group"). Salamis Group and De Jong Group will be filing on SEDAR early warning reports pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws in Canada with respect to the Company.

Salamis Group has acquired an aggregate 3,075,492 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"). The Shares were acquired over the course of multiple transactions consisting of both private placement subscriptions and secondary market purchases at varying prices. Salamis Group's holdings represent approximately 16.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. Prior to the most recent acquisition on August 22, 2017, Salamis Group held 960,006 Shares representing approximately 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

De Jong Group has acquired an aggregate 3,075,980 Shares. The Shares were acquired over the course of multiple transactions consisting of both private placement subscriptions and secondary market purchases at varying prices. De Jong Group's holdings represent approximately 16.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares. Prior to the most recent acquisition on August 22, 2017, De Jong Group held 960,000 Shares representing approximately 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Salamis Group and De Jong Group acquired these securities for investment purposes and as disclosed in the accompanying Early Warning Reports, each of them may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

For additional information, or for copies of the early warning reports filed in respect of the above transaction, please consult www.sedar.com.

The Canadian National Stock Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

