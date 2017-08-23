Global Virtual Assistant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2021: Growing Demand For Enhanced Customer Service

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Virtual Assistant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global virtual assistant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Virtual Assistant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of new virtual assistants in the market. Cloud-based artificial intelligent software is increasingly used because of its enhanced features, which helps in effective customer engagements. Siri, Google Now, Cortana, and Alexa are very popular across the world as they have introduced the concept of talking to, instead of through a computer, phone, and home appliances. There are new virtual assistants in the market by Amy, Shae, and Otto, which are different from each other while representing the future of virtual assistants.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the demand for enhanced customer service. Businesses and enterprises are demanding enhanced software and technology to offer enriched and high-quality customer support. This is mainly to improve the market value of the enterprises by improving the overall customer experience with their business operations. Many organizations are adopting intelligent virtual assistants to deliver an intuitive and automated experience for all the enterprises digital channels while engaging the customers over natural conversations using text or voice. A virtual assistant offers customers a consistent experience using any digital channels such as a website, an app, or a text messaging application.

Key vendors



Apple

eGain

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications



Other prominent vendors



Amazon

Creative Virtual

CX Company

IBM

Next IT

Oracle

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Key Leading Countries



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3l87m/global_virtual

