Global Virtual Assistant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% by 2021: Growing Demand For Enhanced Customer Service

The "Global Virtual Assistant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global virtual assistant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Virtual Assistant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of new virtual assistants in the market. Cloud-based artificial intelligent software is increasingly used because of its enhanced features, which helps in effective customer engagements. Siri, Google Now, Cortana, and Alexa are very popular across the world as they have introduced the concept of talking to, instead of through a computer, phone, and home appliances. There are new virtual assistants in the market by Amy, Shae, and Otto, which are different from each other while representing the future of virtual assistants.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the demand for enhanced customer service. Businesses and enterprises are demanding enhanced software and technology to offer enriched and high-quality customer support. This is mainly to improve the market value of the enterprises by improving the overall customer experience with their business operations. Many organizations are adopting intelligent virtual assistants to deliver an intuitive and automated experience for all the enterprises digital channels while engaging the customers over natural conversations using text or voice. A virtual assistant offers customers a consistent experience using any digital channels such as a website, an app, or a text messaging application.
Key vendors
- Apple
- eGain
- Microsoft
- Nuance Communications
Other prominent vendors
- Amazon
- Creative Virtual
- CX Company
- IBM
- Next IT
- Oracle
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d3l87m/global_virtual
