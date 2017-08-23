MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Leading real estate content exchange platform Urbanimmersive Inc. ("Urbanimmersive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: UI)(OTC PINK: UBMRF), a real estate content marketing platform, today provides highlights for the third quarter of the financial year that ended on June 30, 2017.

During the third quarter of 2017, Urbanimmersive continued its efforts to deploy its visual content business in Quebec, the Centris® Marketplace (the Marketplace), which was launched at the end of the second quarter, on March 27.

The signature of exclusive affiliate program agreements with ID-3 Technologies, GraphicID, Ubica, Photopano360, DroneStudio and five (5) other real estate content providers enabled the Company to increase its revenues during of the last quarter. Through these agreements, the affiliated suppliers undertake to transfer their real estate customers so that they can use the Marketplace for all orders for services, in order to benefit from a multitude of strategic advantages. Consequently, all new orders for services to affiliated suppliers will be invoiced through the Marketplace by the Company. The Company estimates that these new orders will represent annual potential revenues of approximately $1.4M.

In consideration for the signing of the exclusive affiliation agreements with GraphicID and ID-3, the Company issued 1,141,667 common shares of the Company (the "Shares Issued"), for a total value of $ 173,500. In addition to any legal restrictions, Shares issued are subject to a mandatory holding period and a transfer restriction of eighteen (18) months.

Given the success of the new affiliate program and the potential impact on future revenue growth, the Company plans to pursue this strategy and offer these types of agreements to other targeted suppliers in Canada and in the United States. As such, the presentation of the affiliate program with Canadian suppliers generated a lot of interest. The Corporation is currently working to translate these efforts into contractual arrangements in the coming months.

During the same quarter, the Company continued its research and development efforts and proceeded with the beta launch of an HDR imaging solution. Fully integrated into the Marketplace, this HDR imaging solution will enable photographers to increase productivity and reduce cost while providing superb imaging. The goal of these new products is to attract and retain visual content providers in the Marketplace.

For further financial information, please consult the Corporation's interim consolidated financial statement as well as the Management Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, at www.sedar.com

About Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a content marketing platform for the real estate industry. The Company connects real estate professionals, photographers and writers in order to simplify and optimize original content production workflow. Urbanimmersive enables its customers to leverage their marketing investment while increasing productivity, competitiveness, their web visibility, consumer engagement with their brand and ultimately, their revenue.

