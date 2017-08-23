sprite-preloader
43,202 Euro		-0,134
-0,31 %
WKN: 794379 ISIN: US00762W1071 Ticker-Symbol: AD5 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company ('Advisory Board' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ABCO). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between January 21, 2015 and February 23, 2016, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased shares of Advisory Board during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Advisory Board made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose, that there were severe integration problems associated with its acquisition of Royall and, as a consequence of these integration problems, the Company had no basis to increase the revenue guidance for Royall during the Class Period. When this information reached the public, shares of Advisory Board decreased in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834, or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.
Telephone: 949-419-3834
Facsimile: 949-225-4474
joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE