Sri Chinmoy - and the Growing Impact of the Peace Run

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Over the years, the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run (previously known as the World Harmony Run) has developed into one of the world's biggest international events, taking place in more than 150 nations with 10 million participants. Each and every one of these events has been a celebration of the vision of one man - Sri Chinmoy (1931 - 2007) - his goal - to spread a global message of friendship, harmony and goodwill. Yet, no money is raised from the event - it is entirely volunteer-based. As the relay torch is passed hand to hand, so too is Chinmoy's message of peace transmitted throughout the nations of the world.

Founded in 1987, the global relay event has touched people in countries all over the world, from participants and followers of Chinmoy's teachings to those simply seeking to champion the cause of peace. One example is Yolanda Holder, a 59-year-old endurance racewalker, who, this year, took part in the Sri Chinmoy Self-Transcendence 3,100 mile race - the longest certified foot race in the world. While not a follower of Sri Chinmoy, Yolanda, who gained the nickname 'the walking diva' due to the outfits she wears while participating in these events, must have been inspired by the very same ideals taught by Chinmoy in order to withstand the physical and mental hardships required to complete the race - a testament to the way in which the event has spread the message of the Chinmoy's teaching, both directly and indirectly.

The Peace Run turned 30 in 2017 and the milestone was celebrated all over the world with a major run through the countries of Europe. In Australia, the event was taken back to the location of the inaugural run there in 1987. Only, this time, the international team of athletes reversed the original route tracing the epic 2,000 km trip along the map from Brisbane to Adelaide over a period of six weeks. This was fitting, considering Chinmoy was unique in advocating a spiritual path to enlightenment through prayer and meditation, yet also promoted athleticism.

Sri Chinmoy met and inspired some of the world's most influential people, from all walks of life, including Nelson Mandela, Ravi Shankar, Sting, Princess Diana, Richard Gere, Pope John Paul II, Mother Teresa, Mikhail Gorbachev and many more. Athlete, philosopher, artist and poet, Chinmoy, was born in East Bengal (now Bangladesh) before migrating to New York in 1964 to open his first meditation centre, where his followers grew to encompass 7,000 students from all over the planet. He passed away in October 2007, having dedicated his entire life to advancing the ideals of peace and oneness. It has been estimated that his symbolic peace torch has been carried over 395,000 miles (632,000 km). Sri Chinmoy may be gone but the run for peace goes on. As the great man once said. 'Peace is eternal. It is never too late to have peace. Time is always ripe for that.'

