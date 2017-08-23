Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that members of its management team, including Jack Clem, Chief Executive Officer will be attending the following two conferences:

UBS Global Chemicals Conference on Wednesday, September 6 th , 2017 at the UBS office in New York City

KeyBanc Capital Markets 2017 Basic Materials Packaging Conference on Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,440 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com.

