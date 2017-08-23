SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC: SolarWinds Enhances Systems Portfolio for Improved Application-Centric Performance Management

Company to showcase how Orion Platform and systems management upgrades provide IT operations teams the essential components for application performance management at VMworld 2017 US.

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (http://www.solarwinds.com/), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced significant updates to the SolarWinds® Orion® Platform (http://www.solarwinds.com/orion) and its systems management product portfolio (http://www.solarwinds.com/system-management-software). The enhancements span multiple products, including SolarWinds Storage Resource Monitor (http://www.solarwinds.com/storage-resource-monitor), SolarWinds Virtualization Manager (http://www.solarwinds.com/virtualization-manager), SolarWinds Web Performance Monitor (http://www.solarwinds.com/web-performance-monitor) , and SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor (http://www.solarwinds.com/server-application-monitor), and will empower IT professionals to better manage application-centric performance across hybrid IT infrastructures. The company will showcase the updated products at VMworld® 2017 US (https://www.vmworld.com/en/us/index.html) from August 27-31 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The SolarWinds systems management portfolio, powered by the Orion Platform, provides the components an IT operations team needs for monitoring, improved troubleshooting, capacity and resource optimisation, and performance management. New portfolio upgrades include:

PerfStack (http://www.solarwinds.com/perfstack) dashboard improvements : Provides operations teams with a single dashboard to view real-time application metrics, from web to spindle performance.

: Provides operations teams with a single dashboard to view real-time application metrics, from web to spindle performance. Enhanced IoT device monitoring : Includes devices powered by Raspberry Pi®, with new support for ARM-based Linux® in the monitoring agent.

: Includes devices powered by Raspberry Pi®, with new support for ARM-based Linux® in the monitoring agent. Optimised virtual resource performance and virtualisation management : Provides operation teams with the ability to apply multiple predictive recommendations at once based on historic trends, with action policies for virtualisation management.

: Provides operation teams with the ability to apply multiple predictive recommendations at once based on historic trends, with action policies for virtualisation management. New deep storage monitoring support: Supports IBM® DS 8xxx, IBM FlashSystem® A9000, and A9000R, NetApp® EF, NetApp AFF, EMV VMAX3; there are also improvements in hardware health monitoring for storage devices.

Supports IBM® DS 8xxx, IBM FlashSystem® A9000, and A9000R, NetApp® EF, NetApp AFF, EMV VMAX3; there are also improvements in hardware health monitoring for storage devices. Improved Enterprise Operations Console : Includes a "monitor of monitors" to simplify global, multi-data center monitoring of systems and applications at scale.

: Includes a "monitor of monitors" to simplify global, multi-data center monitoring of systems and applications at scale. Simplified Orion Platform installer and new platform-native capabilities: Streamlines systems management product installation to typically one hour. Reduces time to install and configure monitoring, perform automatic discovery and dependency mapping, apply application templates, and get full application performance and health reports to just a few hours. The Orion Platform now also includes high availability and disaster recovery.

"Application uptime and end-user experience are now core business metrics, so IT professionals must ensure performance amidst mounting complexities and hybrid IT challenges," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "With our Orion Platform and systems management portfolio upgrades, SolarWinds provides one of the industry's most complete application performance management platforms, giving deep visibility into web, application, database, virtual resources, storage, and network performance-all in the context of applications."

The recent improvements enhance key features designed for application-centric performance management, such as the AppStack (http://www.solarwinds.com/application-server-management-software) dashboard, which displays the status of all dependent infrastructure components for a specific application in a dynamic user interface. Additionally, the SolarWinds Orion Platform provides a modular, scalable, unified monitoring platform to achieve visibility into web performance data from synthetic applications, as well as application and infrastructure performance. IT professionals can augment the Orion Platform with SolarWinds products as their needs grow, including SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (http://www.solarwinds.com/npm) , complete with the NetPath feature for optimised network performance management and visibility into the entire network path from user to server. Customers can add SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (http://www.solarwinds.com/dpa) for database performance analysis and quickly pinpoint the root cause of database bottlenecks.

SolarWinds at VMworld 2017 US

Booth 224 : Head Geeks (http://www.solarwinds.com/head-geeks/head-geeks) Thomas LaRock (http://www.solarwinds.com/head-geeks/thomas-larock), Kong Yang (http://www.solarwinds.com/head-geeks/kong-yang), and other SolarWinds product experts will showcase the SolarWinds Orion Platform and systems management product updates, and participate in live demonstrations of the complete product portfolio.

: Head Geeks (http://www.solarwinds.com/head-geeks/head-geeks) Thomas LaRock (http://www.solarwinds.com/head-geeks/thomas-larock), Kong Yang (http://www.solarwinds.com/head-geeks/kong-yang), and other SolarWinds product experts will showcase the SolarWinds Orion Platform and systems management product updates, and participate in live demonstrations of the complete product portfolio. "Monitoring with Discipline to Master Your Virtualised Universe" SolarWinds product manager Chris Paap will present a session that covers the acceleration of the application lifecycle due to an increase in cloud-based applications, containers, and hybrid infrastructure. Monday, August 28 from 2:50-3:10 p.m. PT, VMworld Solutions Exchange Theatre.

SolarWinds product manager Chris Paap will present a session that covers the acceleration of the application lifecycle due to an increase in cloud-based applications, containers, and hybrid infrastructure. Monday, August 28 from 2:50-3:10 p.m. PT, VMworld Solutions Exchange Theatre. "Performance Tuning and Monitoring for Virtualised Database Servers" Thomas LaRock will present a session addressing the successful virtualisation of business-critical database platforms, and how to validate VMware environments while properly managing performance and scalability. Tuesday, August 29 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT.

Thomas LaRock will present a session addressing the successful virtualisation of business-critical database platforms, and how to validate VMware environments while properly managing performance and scalability. Tuesday, August 29 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT. "SQL Server® on vSphere®: A Panel with Some of the World's Most Renowned Experts" LaRock will join this panel discussion to continue last year's conversation around real-life experiences gained while virtualising the most demanding SQL Servers. Wednesday, August 30, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. PT.

About the SolarWinds Orion Platform

The Orion platform is a modular and scalable, unified monitoring platform. It allows IT departments to add modules as their needs grow, providing ever richer visibility into their environments. While these modules are sold as individual products, they run on a unified platform, with a single web-based dashboard, centralised management and access control, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics and data - which enables context-rich dashboards that centralise data from multiple parts of the stack into an application-centric view. The SolarWinds Orion Platform is trusted by 425 of the Fortune 500® companies to monitor, visualise, and analyse the performance of networks, applications, systems, and databases on-premises, in a hybrid environment, or in the cloud.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/) online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com (http://www.solarwinds.com/).

